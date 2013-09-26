BRIEF-Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
* Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
Sept 26 Japan's Toray Industries Inc will buy U.S-based Zoltek Cos for $600-$700 million to increase its share of the global carbon fibre market to 30 percent, the Nikkei reported.
Toray plans to start producing lower-priced carbon fibre with the deal, the business daily said.
Zoltek's products, used in construction materials and autoparts, are priced at about 60 percent of Toray's high-performance carbon fibre, the paper said.
Zoltek could not be reached for a comment.
Shares of the company, which had a market capitalization of $565 million as of Wednesday's close, were up 12 percent on the Nasadaq on Thursday afternoon at $18.35.
Carbon fibre is lighter than steel, but higher prices have limited its use, the paper said.
The deal expected to be announced on Friday.
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc. "will happen," despite a lawsuit filed by Avianca's No.2 shareholder this week.
* Air Liquide enters into exclusive negotiations with Lincoln Electric to sell its Air Liquide welding subsidiary