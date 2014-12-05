UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest 100 million yuan (16.26 million US dollar) in setting up new energy unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vmGoC5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1516 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources