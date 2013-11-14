LISBON Nov 14 Portugal's newly-merged telecom
firm Zon Optimus reported flat nine-month core
profits on Thursday, showing some resilience to the country's
tough economic conditions.
It was the first set of earnings since Zon and Sonaecom's
mobile phone unit, Optimus, agreed to merge to create
the country's second-largest telecoms firm.
The deal was designed to increase competition for former
state monopoly Portugal Telecom.
Zon Optimus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) inched up one percent to 418 million
euros. Revenues fell just 2.8 percent to 1.08 billion euros.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jose Pedro Costa, said this
growth in EBITDA was achieved against the very negative backdrop
of the Portuguese telecommunications market, He said the
earnings showed Zon Optimus' resilience.
Portugal's bailed-out economy has started to emerge from its
worst recession in three decades in the second quarter, but is
still expected to contract by 1.8 percent for all of 2013.
Net profit fell 18 percent to 77 million euros ($103.21
million) from a combined pro-forma result a year-ago, when Zon
was a separate company. The drop stemmed from restructuring
costs of the merger but the performance the 'core' telecom
business at home was positive despite Portugal's economic
frailties.
"Zon Optimus presented a solid set of numbers impacted by
significant accounting adjustments," BPI analysts wrote in a
research note. "Still the profitability and cash flow generation
seem to be running ahead of our numbers and significantly ahead
of consensus," they said.
Zon Optimus stocks were up over 3 percent on Thursday, at 5
euros and outperforming the broader Lisbon market, which was up
0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Daniel Alvarenga.
Editing by Jane Merriman)