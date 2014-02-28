Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LISBON Feb 28 Portuguese telecoms firm Zon Optimus said on Friday it expects savings from the merger that created last year it to be much higher than previously forecast.
Speaking to analysts, Chief Financial Officer Jose Pedro Pereira da Costa put savings from the deal at 80 million to 90 million euros a year, almost double the company's previous forecast of 45-50 million. The savings would be made mainly in infrastructure and network convergence. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)