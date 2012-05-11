May 11 Actress and singer Zooey Deschanel, the
star of the hit television show "New Girl," will portray country
music legend Loretta Lynn on Broadway in the upcoming stage
adaptation of the award-winning film "Coal Miner's Daughter."
Lynn made the announcement in a statement after introducing
and singing with Deschanel during a performance Thursday night
at the Ryman Auditorium during the Opry Country Classics in
Nashville.
"It's a long way from Butcher Holler to Broadway in New York
City. I never imagined I'd see 'Coal Miner's Daughter' on a
movie screen, and now I can't believe it's going to be on a
stage for people to see," Lynn, 77, who grew up in Kentucky,
said in a statement.
"I'm going to be right there in the front row. And I know
Zooey is going to be great - she sings and writes her own songs
just like I do, and we even have the same color eyes!"
The dates for the production are due to be announced in the
coming months, according to the statement.
Sissy Spacek won an Academy Award for her performance as
Lynn in the 1980 film about her life.
Deschanel's film roles include "(500) Days of Summer," "Elf"
and "Almost Famous."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, Editing by Christine Kearney)