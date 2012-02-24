HONG KONG Feb 24 Chinese construction
equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Development Co said on Firday that it will invest 2.1
billion yuan ($333 million) to advance development of its
environmental and sanitation machinery business.
Zoomlion has proposed setting up a wholly owned
unit, Changsha Zoomlion Environmental and Sanitation Machinery
Co Ltd, to develop, manufacture and sell solid waste treatment
machinery and other environmental protection equipment, it said
in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The unit will have a registered capital of 2.1 billion yuan.
(US$1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by CHris Lewis)