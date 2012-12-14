Dec 14 Zoomlion HK SPV Co Ltd on Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: ZOOMLION AMT $600 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 12/20/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.08 FIRST PAY 06/20/2013 MOODY'S BB-PLUS YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/20/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 456.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL