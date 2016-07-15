HONG KONG, July 15 China's Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said
its first-half net loss would be more than double what it
reported the same period last year due to weak demand for
construction machinery.
The net loss for January-June was estimated at 800 million
yuan ($119.76 million) to 870 million yuan, against a 309.8
million yuan loss in the same period in 2015, Zoomlion said in a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.
The loss per share was estimated at 0.10-0.11 yuan compared
with a 0.04 yuan loss a year ago.
Exchange rate fluctuations were also hitting earnings, the
company said.
($1 = 6.6801 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)