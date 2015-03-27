BEIJING, March 27 Major Chinese machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Friday its 2014 earnings fell 84.6 percent year-on-year due to weak demand.

The company's net profit amounted to 594 million yuan ($96 million) last year, according to a stock exchange filing, in line with its own forecast. It made 3.8 billion yuan in 2013.

Zoomlion and its same-town rival Sany Heavy Industry Co have reported steep declines in revenue and profit since 2012, amid a supply glut that was created by Beijing's massive stimulus package unveiled in late 2008.

However, Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters he expected a significant rebound in the company's earnings this year thanks to cost cutting and diversification.

Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 0.62 percent on Friday ahead of the release of its annual report, lagging a 0.04 percent dip in the Hang Seng Index

($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Mark Potter)