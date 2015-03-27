Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
BEIJING, March 27 Major Chinese machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Friday its 2014 earnings fell 84.6 percent year-on-year due to weak demand.
The company's net profit amounted to 594 million yuan ($96 million) last year, according to a stock exchange filing, in line with its own forecast. It made 3.8 billion yuan in 2013.
Zoomlion and its same-town rival Sany Heavy Industry Co have reported steep declines in revenue and profit since 2012, amid a supply glut that was created by Beijing's massive stimulus package unveiled in late 2008.
However, Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters he expected a significant rebound in the company's earnings this year thanks to cost cutting and diversification.
Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 0.62 percent on Friday ahead of the release of its annual report, lagging a 0.04 percent dip in the Hang Seng Index
($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Mark Potter)
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.