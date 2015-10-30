UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Oct 30 Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd reported a net loss in the third quarter, in line with its own forecast, due to a sustained downturn of the domestic market.
In June-September, Zoomlion booked a net loss of 208.4 million yuan ($33 million), in line with its own forecast, according to a stock exchange filing. It made a profit of 100.2 million yuan a year earlier.
Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not need and tumbling earnings.
Even the $40 billion infrastructure investments pledged by the government across central, west and south Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman were not a quick fix for their troubles.
Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 1.33 percent on Friday ahead of its results, lagging a 0.79 percent slip of the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February