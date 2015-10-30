BEIJING Oct 30 Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd reported a net loss in the third quarter, in line with its own forecast, due to a sustained downturn of the domestic market.

In June-September, Zoomlion booked a net loss of 208.4 million yuan ($33 million), in line with its own forecast, according to a stock exchange filing. It made a profit of 100.2 million yuan a year earlier.

Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not need and tumbling earnings.

Even the $40 billion infrastructure investments pledged by the government across central, west and south Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman were not a quick fix for their troubles.

Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 1.33 percent on Friday ahead of its results, lagging a 0.79 percent slip of the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi)