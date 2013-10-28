HONG KONG Oct 28 Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. rose more than 9 percent on Monday after a newspaper said it had not thoroughly fact-checked a disparaging report on the Chinese state-owned construction equipment maker.

The apology from Guangzhou-based newspaper New Express came after its detained reporter confessed to accepting payment in exchange for disparaging Zoomlion.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Zoomlion opened up more than 9 percent at HK$7.31, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)