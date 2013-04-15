* Zoomlion warns Q1 profit may fall 60-80 pct on weak sales
* Shares slide 9 pct to lowest since September 2009
(Adds background and quotes)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 15 Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd's Hong
Kong-listed shares slid to a 1-1/2 year low after it warned of
an up to 80 percent drop in first-quarter earnings, highlighting
the struggles facing China's heavy machinery sector.
The Chinese construction equipment maker, which derives the
bulk of its sales from concrete machinery, will continue to face
headwinds as long as the government maintains a tight leash on
the housing market, said Xu Mingle, an analyst at BOC
International.
"So even though the economy is warming up, the latest effort
by the government to rein in housing prices will continue to
weigh on its earnings for the rest of the year," Xu said.
Zoomlion, which competes with Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
, issued the profit warning after the market close on
Friday.
China's heavy machinery sector slumped last year as
companies struggled with mounting inventory and low utilisation
rates, after a glut in machinery spending spurred by China's
massive stimulus programme in 2008.
About 50 percent of Zoomlion's sales come from
concrete machinery, a sector that has underperformed the market,
said Yang Song, a Hong Kong-based Credit Suisse analyst.
"The fall (expected in first-quarter earnings) is driven by
a 40 percent decline in top line and margin compression and also
100 million yuan in interest expense," Song said, referring to
the company's issuance of two U.S. dollar-denominated bonds last
year.
"The construction machinery market is sort of at the bottom
and it hasn't recovered despite a year, a year and half of
decline," Song said.
Zoomlion's Hong Kong-listed shares were trading down 8.6
percent at HK$7.59 as of 0215 GMT, after falling as low as
HK$7.54 earlier in the session. That was the lowest since
September 2011.
Analysts also said that Zoomlion had an unfavourable product
mix that relied too much on specific products in its concrete
machinery division for high margins and sales.
"Last year they had huge revenue growth from this long-arm
concrete pump because they were grabbing market share from their
competitors, but going forward their market share is already
very high (so) it will be difficult for them to keep a
sustainable growth in this segment," said Wenjie Ge, a Hong
Kong-based Nomura analyst.
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of
construction equipment, said in August that it had started to
export Chinese-made machinery to the Middle East and Africa to
offset the dip in China's growth.
ZOOMLION BONDS
Zoomlion's bonds were steady on Monday in contrast with its
shares. The bonds due 2017 are at 106/107 cents on
the dollar and those due 2022 are at 97/98.
The bonds are technically well supported - the existing debt
is placed with strong investors while supply has been very thin
relative to the property segment, the other significant
constituent of the high-yield sector.
"Companies still have free cash reserves since they have
curtailed capex. Zoomlion also has a lot of bank access for its
needs, so even though fundamentals have weakened the liquidity
is still okay," said a Hong Kong based trader.
"This name is partially held by the Hunan local government
so people still regard it as a sort of a semi-SOE, there are no
worries about a default."
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Melanie Lee; Additional reporting
by Fang Yan in BEIJING; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Chris
Gallagher)