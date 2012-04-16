* Q1 net loss $2 mln vs net income $5.1 mln year ago
* Q1 rev up 60 pct to $139 mln
* Shares down 13 pct in aftermarket trade
April 16 Zoom Technologies posted a
fourth-quarter loss, hurt mainly by less profitable
manufacturing contracts, sending the Chinese mobile company's
shares down 13 percent in aftermarket trade.
Net loss for the quarter was $2 million, compared with a net
income of $5.1 million in the year-ago period.
Revenue for the company, which supplies to Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and China Mobile Communications
Corp, rose 60 percent to $139 million.
The company was also hurt by acquisition-related costs and
increase in R&D expenditure.
Shares of the company were trading down 13 percent at $1.22
in aftermarket trade. They closed at $1.40 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)