UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Zooplus AG :
* Says forecast for total sales and earnings in 2014 raised
* Says forecast for total sales 2014 increased from at least 530 million euros to at least 550 million euros
* Says earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros anticipated for full year 2014, up from previously expected 6 million euros (2013: 3.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources