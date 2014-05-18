LONDON May 18 British property website Zoopla
will announce plans this week for a stock market listing that
will value the company at about one billion pounds ($1.7
billion), the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
The flotation would be a boost for newspaper publisher Daily
Mail and General Trust (DMGT) which controls 51
percent of the seven-year-old company, the report added.
Plans were likely to be confirmed on Thursday when DMGT
releases it latest financial results. DMGT will sell a
"substantial number" of shares in the offering although it wants
to remain the largest investor, the report added.
Zoopla refused to comment directly on the report but a
spokesman referred to a statement made earlier this year.
"As one of the fastest growing online businesses in the UK,
our focus remains on developing our business in a sustainable
way. Meanwhile, we are continuing to work with our advisers to
consider our strategic options," it said.
Zoopla is Britain's second-largest property website after
Rightmove Plc. Its underlying earnings rose 26 percent
to 18.7 million pounds between October and March, the Sunday
Times said.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Sophie Hares)