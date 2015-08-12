(Adds CEO quotes, details)
LONDON Aug 12 Property website Zoopla
is winning back agents after months of losing listings to a
rival and expects the number of branches using the comparison
site to grow further, it said on Wednesday.
Competitor OnTheMarket allows its members to list on only
one other site. Many have opted for rival Rightmove,
contributing to Zoopla losing around 25 percent of its agents in
around a year.
But on Wednesday Zoopla said it had added 213 new branches,
taking its total to 12,556 at the end of July.
Chief Executive Alex Chesterman, who said on Wednesday he
would stay at the firm which floated in June 2014 for at least
the next four years, told reporters he expected Zoopla would
continue to attract more estate agent branches.
"As every week and every month passes...as long as this
restrictive rule (from OnTheMarket) stays in place which damages
both the agent and the homeseller, we expect to see more and
more agents return to us over the coming months," he said,
without giving further details.
The firm also said price comparison service uSwitch, which
it completed buying in June, was trading well following the
acquisition.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Thomas)