INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Nov 25 Zoopla Property Group:
* Final dividend 1.1 pence per share
* Revenue (£ million) 80.2 + 24%
* Fy adjusted ebitda (£ million) 39.6 + 35%
* Early trading post year-end is in-line with expectations
* Longer term we remain very confident in value proposition we provide to both our members and consumers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.