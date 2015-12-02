LONDON Dec 2 British property website Zoopla said the numbers of agents on its books continued to rise in recent months as it posted slightly higher-than-expected full-year earnings.

Zoopla, which also operates the property site PrimeLocation and buying comparison site uSwitch, saw full-year core earnings rose 23 percent to 48.7 million pounds ($73 million) in the 12 months to the end of September.

It said 16,411 agents were listing properties on its sites at the end of the period, as it attracted back some agents who had signed up to rival OnTheMarket, which only allows listings on one other site.

Many agents using OnTheMarket had opted for market leader Rightmove as their second choice over Zoopla. ($1 = 0.6638 pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)