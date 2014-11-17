UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Zooplus AG :
* Says capital increase resolved
* Says resolved on issuance of up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares (corresponds to approx. 10 percent of registered issued capital) by way of capital increase out of company's authorized capital
* Says capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders
* Says net proceeds from capital increase shall be used to further finance planned continued strong growth of company
* Says is expected to determine placement price for new shares on Nov. 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources