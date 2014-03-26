UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 26 Zooplus AG : * Says 2013 total sales up 27% to EUR 426.9 m (previous year: EUR 335.6 m) * Says earnings forecast exceeded: earnings before taxes (ebt) of EUR 3.8 m
(previous year: EUR -2.6 million) * Says outlook for 2014: total sales of at least EUR 500 m with ebt of around
EUR 6 m
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources