FRANKFURT Nov 18 German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus said on Tuesday it fetched 37.5 million euros ($46.9 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of new shares equal to about 10 percent of its equity capital.

The shares have been placed with international institutional investors for 61.50 euros apiece, it said, adding that Deutsche Bank acted as sole bookrunner. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Ludwig Burger)