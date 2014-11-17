UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 17 German online pet supply firm Zooplus said on Monday it planned to sell shares to fund further expansion as third-quarter sales jumped more than a third to 146.4 million euros ($182 million).
The company's supervisory board approved plans by management to issue up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares. Proceeds are designed "to further finance the planned continued strong growth", Zooplus said in a statement.
Zooplus stuck to a recently increased forecast for 2014 sales of at least 550 million euros and earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources