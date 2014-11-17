BERLIN Nov 17 German online pet supply firm Zooplus said on Monday it planned to sell shares to fund further expansion as third-quarter sales jumped more than a third to 146.4 million euros ($182 million).

The company's supervisory board approved plans by management to issue up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares. Proceeds are designed "to further finance the planned continued strong growth", Zooplus said in a statement.

Zooplus stuck to a recently increased forecast for 2014 sales of at least 550 million euros and earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird)