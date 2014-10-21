UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Zooplus AG
* Says total sales rise 31pct to 403.2 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9-months 2013: 306.7 million euros)
* Says is very optimistic to achieve total sales of at least 530 million euros for full year 2014
* Says total sales in Q3 2014 consisted of sales of 140.0 million euros (Q3 2013: 102.5 million euros) as well as other income of 6.2 million euros (Q3 2013: 5.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources