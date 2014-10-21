Oct 21 Zooplus AG

* Says total sales rise 31pct to 403.2 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9-months 2013: 306.7 million euros)

* Says is very optimistic to achieve total sales of at least 530 million euros for full year 2014

* Says total sales in Q3 2014 consisted of sales of 140.0 million euros (Q3 2013: 102.5 million euros) as well as other income of 6.2 million euros (Q3 2013: 5.3 million euros)