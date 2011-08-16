* Company aiming to raise $50 to $75 mln -sources
* Online dating site hires Deutsche Bank to help
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 16 Zoosk is looking to
attract investors in a new round of financing for the
fast-growing online dating website.
The San Francisco-based company recently hired Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE) to help it raise $50 million to $75 million,
according to two people familiar with the effort. They spoke on
condition of anonymity because the financing is private.
The new financing will help Zoosk pay for more marketing
and international expansion. The company operates a dating
community of more than 50 million users in over 60 countries
and it recently extended a TV ad campaign from the United
States into the UK and Canada.
"They're really growing fast, but the question is, how
profitable are they?" said Anupam Palit, senior equity analyst
at GreenCrest Capital Management, which researches
venture-backed companies. "Zoosk has really ramped up the
marketing recently to get their name out there. Momentum is
very positive for them but they still need to spend a lot."
Zoosk competes with bigger rivals Match.com, owned by
IAC/Interactive IACI.O, and eHarmony, which counts Technology
Crossover Ventures and Sequoia Capital among its investors.
Zoosk closed a $30 million round of funding in late 2009,
bringing total financing at that time to $40.5 million from
venture capital investors including Bessemer Venture Partners,
Canaan Partners, ATA Ventures and Amidzad Partners.
Since then, Zoosk has grown quickly by using social
networks like Facebook and embracing mobile applications.
Earlier this year, Zoosk said its annual sales run rate had
tripled to more than $90 million.
Over 5.5 million people are fans of Zoosk on Facebook, up
from 2.7 million in February, while the company's app for Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone has been downloaded more than two million
times. A Zoosk spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Gary Hill)