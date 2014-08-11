LONDON Aug 11 Zopa has become the first British
peer-to-peer lender to top $1 billion of lending, the company
said on Monday.
The business, which was founded in 2005 and acts as an
online broker between borrowers and individuals willing to offer
loans, said it has passed the $1 billion mark after lending 148
million pounds ($248 million) so far this year, up more than 90
percent on the same period of 2013.
Peer-to-peer lenders have become popular among British
private investors looking to make more from their money than
they could from savings accounts at banks, which are offering
lacklustre returns as a result of record-low interest rates.
They also attract borrowers by offering lower rates than banks.
"The peer-to-peer industry is growing faster than ever and
we're looking forward to offering new products like ISAs in the
near future," Chief Executive and co-founder Giles Andrews said.
($1 = 0.5959 British Pounds)
