UPDATE 6-British PM May fires starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds Article 50 invoked)
Aug 30 British peer-to-peer lender Zopa on Sunday appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief executive officer, taking over from Giles Andrews.
Janardana, 36, joined the firm last year as chief operating officer and managed business operations, including marketing, credit risk, technology and customer service.
Andrews, CEO for the past eight years, has been appointed executive chairman.
Zopa became the first peer-to-peer lender in Britain when it opened in 2005, acting as an online broker between individuals looking to borrow or lend. It has organised more than 750 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in lending since its launch. ($1 = 0.6497 pounds) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, March 29 Ford and Ryanair warned on Wednesday of the risks of Brexit including disruption to flights and tariffs on cars which could hurt Britain and damage businesses, on the day the prime minister was launching divorce proceedings from the EU.