* Zorlu interested in power network privatisation tenders
* Company also mulls building base load plant
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkish energy company Zorlu
Enerji is planning investments of some $1 billion in
Turkey's energy sector in the next two years and could issue
stock or make a disposal to finance the plan, its general
manager said.
Zorlu's Sinan Ak also told reporters that the company, part
of the energy-to-electronics Zorlu Group, was interested in
bidding for the Gediz electricity distribution network which is
about to be privatised by the government.
He said the company planned power investments amounting to
400 megawatts (MW), including a 175 MW geothermal project, the
110 MW Rotor II wind project in southern Turkey's Osmaniye which
will be launched in the second quarter of next year, and a 124
MW hydroelectric project in Dalaman, southwest Turkey, planned
for the second half of next year.
"When we have added these investments, the size of our total
portfolio will rise to $3.5 billion," Ak said.
He said the company would need to issue around $150 million
in equity to realise these investments, or could sell its wind
power unit Rotor Elektrik, though it had not yet made a
decision.
Zorlu was also interested in building a "base load" power
plant in Turkey to provide the minimum amount of power that a
utility must make available to customers, which could be fired
by coal or natural gas and whose output capacity would be
between 400 to 600 MW.
Ak said the company was also interested in planned new
privatisation tenders for power distribution networks in Turkey
and it had sought pre-qualification for the Mediterranean region
network.
"The time period is limited (for the Mediterranean tender)
and I don't know if we can prepare in time. But the Gediz region
(of Izmir and Manisa in western Turkey) is more appropriate for
us. We have power stations there," he said.
