By Nevzat Devranoglu and Evrim Ergin

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 Turkish energy-to-electronics company Zorlu Group is in advanced talks with international banks on securing around $1 billion in financing, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

They said Zorlu's talks with banks were for two financing packages in the areas of real estate and energy and that the amount would depend on market conditions.

One banking source who declined to be named said the borrowing was expected to take the form of a syndicated loan.

"Actually it is a reality that global conditions at the moment do not offer such great opportunities for foreign financing. But a company which has a strong name will not have trouble borrowing," the banking source said.

"Talks on the borrowing, which is planned to be in dollars, have reached an advanced stage and will be concluded in the short term," the source added.

Another source close to the matter said financing secured by Zorlu Energy Group would be used in part for the financing of two projects in Moscow and would be used for the long-term refinancing of an existing package.

"The talks have reached a very advanced stage. It will not take long for it to become clear," that source said.

Zorlu said last Friday it was embarking on a 250 megawatt capacity power plant project with Israeli partners in Israel and is also involved in a 50 MW wind-power plant project in Pakistan, for which it previously signed a $111 million loan accord.

In total the company has energy projects abroad worth some $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Holmes)