* Financing to be used for real estate, energy
* Zorlu Energy financing to be used in part for Moscow
projects
By Nevzat Devranoglu and Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, Nov 25 Turkish energy-to-electronics
company Zorlu Group is in advanced talks with international
banks on securing around $1 billion in financing, sources close
to the deal told Reuters.
They said Zorlu's talks with banks were for two financing
packages in the areas of real estate and energy and that the
amount would depend on market conditions.
One banking source who declined to be named said the
borrowing was expected to take the form of a syndicated loan.
"Actually it is a reality that global conditions at the
moment do not offer such great opportunities for foreign
financing. But a company which has a strong name will not have
trouble borrowing," the banking source said.
"Talks on the borrowing, which is planned to be in dollars,
have reached an advanced stage and will be concluded in the
short term," the source added.
Another source close to the matter said financing secured by
Zorlu Energy Group would be used in part for the financing of
two projects in Moscow and would be used for the long-term
refinancing of an existing package.
"The talks have reached a very advanced stage. It will not
take long for it to become clear," that source said.
Zorlu said last Friday it was embarking on a 250 megawatt
capacity power plant project with Israeli partners in Israel and
is also involved in a 50 MW wind-power plant project in
Pakistan, for which it previously signed a $111 million loan
accord.
In total the company has energy projects abroad worth some
$1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Evrim Ergin; Writing by
Daren Butler; Editing by David Holmes)