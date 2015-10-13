(Adds details, background)
Oct 13 Drug developer Zosano Pharma Corp
said a mid-stage study testing its experimental patch
to treat low blood sugar met the main goal.
The company said the patch, ZP-Glucagon, normalized blood
sugar in all the patients who received it.
ZP-Glucagon is the lead treatment that Zosano is developing.
The company is also developing a therapy for osteoporosis in
early studies.
The company said on Tuesday the study compared ZP-Glucagon
to an intramuscular injection that is meant to reverse low-blood
sugar in patients who are given insulin to treat Type 1
diabetes.
Zosano said the patch was well-tolerated.
Up to Monday's close, the Fremont, California-based
company's shares had lost about 75 percent of their value since
they went public on Jan. 27.
