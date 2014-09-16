Sept 16 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Mieszko SA :

* Said on Monday it reported Management Board gave a positive opinion on public bid announced by Bisantio Investments Limited on Aug. 29, 2014

* Said according to the Management Board, bidding price does not reflect the fair value of company's shares

* Said Bisantio Investments bids to acquire the remaining 34.01 pct stake (13,894,506 shares) in the company Source text for Eikon:

