April 11 China's Shenzhen Zqgame Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire assets of three internet content and online game providers for a combined 1.75 billion yuan ($281.69 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on April 14

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myw48v; link.reuters.com/nyw48v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)