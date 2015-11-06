(Adds background)
LONDON Nov 6 Britain's AstraZeneca said
on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S biotech company ZS Pharma
for $2.7 billion, pipping Swiss firm Actelion
to the prize in the latest bout of deal-making for the
hyperactive healthcare sector.
AstraZeneca, which on Thursday lifted its full-year earnings
forecast despite the eroding sales of some of its top-selling
medicines, said it would pay $90 a share to secure ZS Pharma's
proprietary technology to develop novel treatments for
hyperkalaemia, or high potassium levels.
Actelion revealed in September it had initiated talks with
ZS Pharma that could have led to a bid.
"This acquisition complements our strategic focus on
Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease by adding a potential
best-in-class treatment to our portfolio of innovative
medicines," AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.
Facing the loss of patent protection for some older
products, Astra has engineered several bolt-on acquisitions to
help build up its pipeline of new drugs. This year it has also
divested certain non-core products to boost its profit line.
Hyperkalaemia is typically associated with chronic kidney
disease and chronic heart failure, AstraZeneca said, adding that
peak sales of the company's ZS-9 potassium-binding compound,
which is under review by the FDA, were forecast to exceed $1
billion.
Astra said the deal would not impact its financial guidance
for 2015. It is expected to generate Product Sales from 2016,
with minimal earnings dilution over 2016 and 2017, before it
becomes accretive to core earnings from 2018.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)