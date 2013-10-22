Oct 22 ZTE Corp

* Says Q3 net profit 241.6 million yuan ($39.66 million), reversing net loss year ago

* ZTE says January-September net profit 551.6 million yuan

* ZTE says China has not issued 4G licences, so impact of 4G equipment procurement is an uncertainty for this year's financial results

* ZTE says expects to turn profitable for 2013 from loss in 2012

* ZTE says to turn profitable as will strictly limit the signing of low margin contracts to raise profit margins