Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 ZTE Corp
* Says Q3 net profit 241.6 million yuan ($39.66 million), reversing net loss year ago
* ZTE says January-September net profit 551.6 million yuan
* ZTE says China has not issued 4G licences, so impact of 4G equipment procurement is an uncertainty for this year's financial results
* ZTE says expects to turn profitable for 2013 from loss in 2012
* ZTE says to turn profitable as will strictly limit the signing of low margin contracts to raise profit marginsSource text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyn93vFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)