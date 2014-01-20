Jan 20 ZTE Corp

* Says expects 2013 net profit at 1.2-1.5 billion yuan ($198.3-$247.9 million) versus net loss of 2.84 billion yuan previous year

* Says swings to profit after stringent control over signing low-margin contracts, improving margins of global projects, cost control

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nun26v

