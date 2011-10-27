HONG KONG Oct 27 ZTE Corp , China's No 2 telecommunications equipment maker, reported a 38 percent fall in quarterly net profit, its second straight quarterly decline, hit by foreign exchange losses as fierce competition undercut margins.

Net profit was 299.3 million yuan ($47.5 million) in July-September, down from 483.9 million yuan a year ago, ZTE said in a statement.

The results also missed an average forecast of 416 million yuan from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters?.

ZTE, like its bigger rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , has been muscling into the consumer devices sector by outselling some big global names with its low-cost cellphones and smartphones.

On Thursday, ZTE's shares were up 5.7 percent, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 3.26 percent gain. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Ken Wills)