Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Aug 21 Shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp jumped more than 5 percent on Thursday morning after the company posted a record first-half net profit thanks to improving margins and revenue from new contracts to build China's next-generation telecom network.
The Shenzhen-based company's first-half net profit rose 263 percent year-on-year to 1.13 billion yuan ($184 million), up from 310 million yuan a year earlier.
Shares in the company rose as much as 5 percent on Thursday morning, outperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)