* ZTE set to unveil first quarterly net loss in 8 years
* Q3 margins seen hitting record lows - analysts
* Earnings may have hit bottom - analysts
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Oct 25 ZTE Corp, a major
Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer and the
world's No.4 maker of mobile phones, will on Thursday report its
first quarterly loss since listing its shares in Hong Kong in
2004, as weak sales have shredded margins to record lows.
Shenzhen-based ZTE, led by Shi Lirong, warned
earlier this month that its quarterly loss could be as much as 2
billion yuan ($320 million) - eight times the size of its profit
in the first half of the year - triggering a 16 percent drop in
its stock price on Oct. 15, a slew of broker downgrades and
warnings from Fitch ratings agency.
The slide into the red in July-September - from a 299
million yuan profit a year ago - is the result of a combination
of fierce competition, revenue accounting changes, delayed
orders in Africa, and chasing market share in Europe through
low-margin contracts.
ZTE and its unlisted local rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
have suffered, too, as telecoms operators slowed
spending on networks, and both have been targeted as potential
security threats by a U.S. Congress committee. ZTE and Huawei
have denied the U.S. committee's allegations.
But this weak quarter could be a turning point, analysts
say, as ZTE should benefit from China Mobile Ltd's
expected spending next year to develop its 4G network.
"The worst should be over, but the recovery will depend on
how the global economy goes, too," said Victor Yip, an analyst
at UOB Kay Hian.
MARGIN MISERY
On a conference call after the Oct. 14 profit warning, ZTE
executives said third-quarter gross margins fell as much as 13
percentage points from a year earlier. Analysts said that would
bring margins to a record low of just over 18 percent.
In the first half, gross profit margins had already slipped
2.45 percentage points to below 27 percent, with margins at the
telecoms equipment business almost double the 16.6 percent
margin at ZTE's consumer devices division, which includes
mobiles, tablet PCs and dongles.
"We're always concerned about ZTE's gross margins," said
Jones Ku, an analyst at Barclays. "If you look at the (handsets)
margin, it's where the major disappointment is coming from. The
smartphones margin is probably in the low teens, even lower than
in feature phones."
Telecoms gear contributes about half of ZTE's total sales,
while consumer devices make up about a third. The company, which
employs more than 80,000 people, generates more than half its
revenues outside China.
One analyst at a fund management house that recently sold
its ZTE shares, said the firm's debt levels were also a worry.
"We've been looking at ZTE's figures and we don't really
like some things we're seeing," said the analyst, who was not
unauthorised to speak to the media and didn't want to be named.
"Its gearing ratio of 75 percent is worth monitoring."
UNDER SURVEILLANCE
ZTE, which competes with Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent
SA and Nokia-Siemens in providing equipment to telecom
carriers, has been frustrated by project delays in the
high-margin African market, while sales in Europe have slowed
due to the broad debt crisis there.
Like many in the consumer gadget business, ZTE wants to move
up the smartphone value chain with higher-end models like its
Grand series, but remains way behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple Inc in consumer recognition. ZTE
shipped 8 million smartphones in April-June and analysts said
executives told them shipments would be around 25 million this
year, lower than earlier targets.
The weak results come despite a 370 million yuan gain from
the recent sale of a majority stake in ZTE Special Equipment Co
(ZTEsec), a business that sells surveillance systems to
governments and law enforcement agencies.
An investigation by Reuters earlier this year found that ZTE
had sold to Iran's largest telecoms firm a powerful surveillance
system capable of monitoring landline, mobile and internet
communications. Reuters also reported that ZTE
sold or agreed to sell Iran embargoed U.S. computer equipment.
The company said later it was curtailing its business in Iran
and had stopped looking for new customers there.
ZTE shares have more than halved this year, dropping the
firm's market value to below $5 billion. The benchmark Hang Seng
stock index has gained almost 18 percent over the same
period, while the CSI 300, made up of leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen shares, is down 1.7 percent.
ZTE has switched to a stricter way of logging new contract
revenues in its home market. It previously signed procurement
contracts with carriers' provincial branches, but now also
requires agreements with their head offices, increasing the time
needed to seal some deals, analysts said.