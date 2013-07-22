Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 ZTE Corp on Monday forecast a 23.5 percent increase in its net profit for the first half of the year.
China's second biggest telecom equipment maker expects to post a net profit of around 302.3 million yuan ($49 million), according to a Chinese-language statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange. The final first half results are due in August.
The company also plans to issue a maximum of 103.2 million Shenzhen-listed A-share options to more than 1,513 employees.
The company also plans to issue a maximum of 103.2 million Shenzhen-listed A-share options to more than 1,513 employees.
