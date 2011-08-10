SHANGHAI Aug 10 ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest telecom equipment maker, posted a 12.4 percent decline in first-half preliminary net profit, it said on Wednesday.

Profit came in at 768.5 million yuan ($119.5 million)compared with 887.5 million yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Revenue rose 21.6 percent to 37.3 billion yuan during the period. ($1 = 6.431 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)