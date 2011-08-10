BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
SHANGHAI Aug 10 ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest telecom equipment maker, posted a 12.4 percent decline in first-half preliminary net profit, it said on Wednesday.
Profit came in at 768.5 million yuan ($119.5 million)compared with 887.5 million yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.
Revenue rose 21.6 percent to 37.3 billion yuan during the period. ($1 = 6.431 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago