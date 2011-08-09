SHANGHAI Aug 9 China's second largest telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Tuesday it shipped 60 million terminal devices, including 35 million handsets, in the first half of the year.

That represented a 30 percent increase in terminal products shipped from the same period a year ago. ZTE said in a statement it also saw a 400 percent increase in smart phone sales and 300 percent U.S. market growth.

ZTE also said it aimed to ship 12 million smart terminals in the second half of 2011.

(Reporting by Melanie Lee and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)