BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
(Company corrects growth figure for terminal products in para 2)
SHANGHAI Aug 9 China's second largest telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Tuesday it shipped 60 million terminal devices, including 35 million handsets, in the first half of the year.
That represented a 40 percent increase in terminal products shipped from the same period a year ago. ZTE said in a statement it also saw a 400 percent increase in smart phone sales and 300 percent U.S. market growth.
ZTE also said it aimed to ship 12 million smart terminals in the second half of 2011. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.