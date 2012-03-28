(Adds details, quotes)

* Q4 net profit slides 48 pct

* FY net down 37 pct on weak telco spending, forex losses

* Shares down 13 pct in last two weeks

By Lee Chyen Yee and Yuntao Huang

HONG KONG, March 28 China's ZTE Corp , the world's fourth-largest handset producer and fifth-ranked telecoms equipment maker, posted a third straight fall in quarterly profit mainly due to weak telecoms spending and foreign exchange losses.

ZTE and bigger crosstown rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have diversified from selling just telecom network gear, where growth has slowed, into consumer electronics gadgets such as smartphones and tablet PCs.

ZTE's October-December net profit slid to 991 million yuan ($157 million), down 48 percent from 1.89 billion yuan a year earlier, and way below a forecast for 2.16 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations using unaudited figures for the first nine months.

ZTE, which listed on the Shenzhen stock market in 1997 and in Hong Kong in 2004, ranks behind Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Siemens Networks and Alcatel Lucent in telecoms equipment, and trails just Nokia Oyj, Samsung Electronics and Apple in handsets.

"The worst should be over for ZTE," said Huang Leping, an analyst with Nomura Securities. "China's telecom carriers are actively spending this year. We've got China Unicom increasing its capex by a third and China Mobile spending on its networks where it will need equipment in areas where ZTE is strong."

Full-year net profit fell 36.6 percent to 2.06 billion yuan, lagging a forecast for 3.23 billion yuan from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.

"Our company's profit margins and net profit have fallen significantly because of a slowing global economy (and) adjustments in domestic monetary policy," ZTE said in a statement.

As ZTE derives around half its sales overseas, the weakening of the euro and other currencies such as the Brazilian real, dented ZTE's yuan-denominated earnings.

ZTE, which recently launched the Android-based Optik tablet with partner Sprint Nextel for the U.S. market, is focusing on raising margins on its telecoms gear and handsets, where it has been chasing market share by marketing low-cost smartphones at below 1,000 yuan ($160) each.

"It's worth noting that pricing pressure is easing in China's infrastructure market, indicating the strategy may work in 2012," said Qin Zhang, an analyst with J.P. Morgan wrote ahead of the earnings release.

China's telecom operators are expected to spend around 350 billion yuan ($53 billion) this year on upgrading and expanding their 3G technology, up 9 percent from last year and outpacing the industry average of around 5 percent, analysts have said. That would benefit ZTE, which with Huawei, owns half the core infrastructure telecoms equipment market in China.

ZTE shares, valued at $9 billion, have slumped 13 percent in the past two weeks, lagging Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index, which is down more than 2 percent over the same period, as investors cooled on ZTE's earnings outlook.

($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)