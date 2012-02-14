HONG KONG Feb 14 ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecom equipment maker, said on Tuesday it has resolved a patent dispute with Swedish rival Ericsson.

"The company and Ericsson recently entered into an agreement of dispute resolution, pursuant to which the two parties agree to withdraw all patent infringement litigations against each other, including all pending patent disputes between the parties in Germany, the United Kingdom and China," ZTE said in a statement filed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

