HONG KONG Feb 12 Chinese smartphone maker ZTE
Corp plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan
($240.16 million) in wireless charging technology for vehicles
in 2015 and more than 2 billion yuan next year, a senior
executive told Reuters on Thursday.
ZTE's director of corporate strategy, George Sun, also said
the company had signed agreements with more than 20 cities in
China to provide wireless charging technology for public
transportation.
The Shenzhen-based company said last month its 2014 profit
was likely to rise 94 percent thanks to its high-speed 4G
network division and smartphone business.
($1 = 6.2458 Chinese yuan renminbi)
