HONG KONG Feb 12 Chinese smartphone maker ZTE
Corp plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan
($240 million) in wireless charging technology for vehicles in
2015 and more than 2 billion yuan next year, a senior executive
told Reuters on Thursday.
ZTE's director of corporate strategy, George Sun, also said
the company had signed agreements with more than 20 cities in
China to provide wireless charging technology for public
transportation, in a significant boost for the country's
electric car industry.
"So far the feedback (from local governments) is very, very
positive. We solved the biggest headache of electric car
charging for local government," Sun said.
Chinese drivers have yet to widely adopt the use of electric
vehicles despite years of government programmes to support their
development, although public transportation fleets are a notable
exception.
Shenzhen-based ZTE plans to conduct pre-commercial trials of
wireless charging for public transportation in 50 to 100 Chinese
cities in 2015, Sun said.
ZTE was in talks with several Chinese and foreign carmakers
over possible collaboration on wireless charging technology for
vehicles, he added, declining to elaborate.
Wireless charging technology saves space, allowing
governments to install it in bus terminals or car parks,
although the costs for wireless equipment are higher than
traditional charging facilities.
In a renewed effort aimed at cutting heavy pollution, China
has rolled out aggressive targets for vehicle fuel efficiency
that will grow increasingly strict until 2020, at which time its
standards will have surpassed the United States and be on
roughly equal footing with Japan.
The government has offered tax cuts for green vehicles and
proposed extending subsidies, mostly for domestic producers, to
aid automakers in meeting these targets.
ZTE said last month its 2014 profit was likely to rise 94
percent thanks to its high-speed 4G network division and
smartphone business.
($1 = 6.2458 Chinese yuan renminbi)
