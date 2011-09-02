Take-Two Interactive revenue rises 15 pct on "Grand Theft Auto V"
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
* Seeks 5-10 pct share in 12 months vs below 5 pct now
* To start selling Windows Phone 7 in Europe this year
BERLIN, Sept 2 China's ZTE is seeking to increase its share of the European cellphone market to between 5 and 10 percent in the next 12 months, bolstered by new advanced smartphone models, a senior company official said in an interview.
ZTE's global market share is around 5 percent, but Thomas Granstrom, head of ZTE's operations in the Nordic countries, said its position in Europe is lower than that as the company has lacked high-end models in its offering.
The company plans to roll out a number of models using Google's Android platform, while also starting to sell phones using Microsoft's Windows Phone 7.
"We will bring Windows Phone 7 this year to Europe," he said.
Rival HTC this week unveiled two new Windows Phone models, which will be the first to use the new platform in Europe when they go on sale in October. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
* Expects organic net revenue to increase at least 1 percent in 2017 and adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range