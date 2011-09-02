* Seeks 5-10 pct share in 12 months vs below 5 pct now

* To start selling Windows Phone 7 in Europe this year

BERLIN, Sept 2 China's ZTE is seeking to increase its share of the European cellphone market to between 5 and 10 percent in the next 12 months, bolstered by new advanced smartphone models, a senior company official said in an interview.

ZTE's global market share is around 5 percent, but Thomas Granstrom, head of ZTE's operations in the Nordic countries, said its position in Europe is lower than that as the company has lacked high-end models in its offering.

The company plans to roll out a number of models using Google's Android platform, while also starting to sell phones using Microsoft's Windows Phone 7.

"We will bring Windows Phone 7 this year to Europe," he said.

Rival HTC this week unveiled two new Windows Phone models, which will be the first to use the new platform in Europe when they go on sale in October. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)