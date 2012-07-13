BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, July 13 China ZTE Corp issued a profit warning on Friday, estimating its first half net profit to be 60-80 percent lower than the previous year.
ZTE said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange that the drop were due to falls in investment gains, foreign currency exchange losses and domestic operator networks postponing their tenders. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Manufacturer General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday.