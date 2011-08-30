HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 30 ZTE Corp
, China's second-biggest telecommunications equipment
maker, posted a 12.3 percent fall in first-half profit, the
first drop since 2007, on narrowing margins and a delay in
value-added-tax refunds.
Net profit was 769.3 million yuan ($118 million) in the
first six months, down from 877.5 million yuan a year earlier,
the company said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.
The final figures are a tad higher than the preliminary net
profit of 768.5 announced earlier in August.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Vinu Pilakkott and Chris Lewis)