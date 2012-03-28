HONG KONG, March 28 China's ZTE Corp
, the world's fourth-largest handset
producer and fifth-ranked telecommunications equipment maker,
posted a 48 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, the third
straight quarter of falls, dented by weak telecoms spending in
Europe and narrower margins on mobile handset sales.
ZTE and bigger rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
have diversified from selling telecoms network gear, a segment
in which growth has slowed, into consumer electronics such as
smartphones and tablet PCs.
ZTE's October-December net profit slid to 991 million yuan
($157 million) from 1.89 billion yuan a year earlier. The result
compared with a forecast of 2.16 billion yuan, according to
Reuters calculations using unaudited figures for the first nine
months.
Full-year net profit fell 36.6 percent to 2.06 billion yuan,
lagging a forecast for 3.23 billion yuan from a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.
ZTE shares, valued at $9 billion, have slumped 13 percent in
the past two weeks, lagging Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng
Index, which is down more than 2 percent over the same
period amid skepticsim over the company's outlook for its main
telecoms equipment business.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan and Chris Lewis)