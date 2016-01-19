HONG KONG Jan 19 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp is aiming for 200 billion yuan in revenue in 2020, double its expected record high income in 2015, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Shenzhen-based ZTE also aims to boost U.S. sales to become the third largest provider of smartphones there, spokesman David Dai Shu said after the company reported a 43.5 percent increase in preliminary net profit to 3.8 billion yuan ($577.81 million).

Revenue in 2015 also rose 23.8 percent to a record high 100.8 billion yuan, preliminary results showed.

Analysts had estimated profit at 3.54 billion yuan and revenue at 94.14 billion.

"The worst time for China's smartphone market is over. Starting from the fourth quarter (of last year), we started to see a rebound in sales in China," Dai said.

He said sales of smart home devices such as broadband wireless hotspot device jumped more than 40 percent to 47 million units in 2015, forecasting the double-digit growth to continue in 2016.

Strong demand for 4G telecom infrastructure at home also helped boost profits, he said.

ZTE competes with domestic rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . ($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)